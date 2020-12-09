Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Six people died while three were safely rescued after a car fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, on Tuesday.

The family members traveling in a car were heading to attend a wedding when the incident occurred in the Maharajpur police station area here.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Youth Beaten to Death in Chhatarpur For Touching Food at a Feast.

"The car fell into a well following which six people died, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said ZY Khan in-charge Maharajpur police station.

Maharajpur Police reached the spot soon after the accident took place. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest Updates: Centre Likely to Send Proposal to Farmers a Day After Meeting With Amit Shah Failed to End Impasse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)