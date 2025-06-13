Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) Four women and two men were arrested Friday for allegedly trying to purloin gold rings from a jewellery shop here in Shimla district, police said.

They said two of the accused were from Rajasthan and the rest from Haryana.

Also Read | Dhubri Communal Tensions: Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Shoot at Sight After Communal Unrest Over Cow Head at Hanuman Mandir (Watch Video).

They were identified as Rajender Kumar, 47, a native of Rawatsar in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, and Kiran, 52, from the same state's Ganganagar.

The rest were identified as Bateri and Soni, both aged 70, Rajbai, 38, and Lakhmi Chand, 50, -- all from Ratia in Fatehabad district of Haryana, police said.

Also Read | Diesel Theft Racket Busted: Tunnel Dug in Rented House to Steal Diesel From HPCL Pipeline Discovered in Jaipur; 1 Detained.

According to police, Narkanda resident Paras Ram Shah filed a complaint at the Kumarsain Police Station, alleging that on June 12, some people tried to filch jewels from his shop.

He alleged that four women had come to his jewellery shop and asked to see gold rings.

While he was attending to them, the women allegedly switched nine gold rings with brass replicas and left the shop without making any purchase by making vague excuses.

When he found out the theft, Shah immediately approached police.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the accused are being interrogated.

He also alleged that the same group had made off with 10 gold studs from a jewellery shop in Darbhanga district of Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)