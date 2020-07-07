Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Six people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 175 while 258 fresh cases brought the tally to 6,749 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The new fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib and Amritsar, the bulletin said.

Seventy-eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana, followed by 43 each in Patiala and Sangrur; 26 in SBS Nagar; 16 in Jalandhar; 14 in Moga; eight in Amritsar; seven in Kapurthala; five in Pathankot; three each in Mohali, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Ferozepur; two each in Bathinda and Gurdaspur and one each in Hoshiarpur and Faridkot.

Ten of the fresh cases were foreign returnees while one had a recent travel history to another state.

In Ludhiana, two PCS officers -- Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Khanna) tested positive for COVID-19.

After their reports came out positive, four IAS officers -- Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana, Additional Commissioner (Municipal Corporation), Additional Chief Administrator, ADC (Jagraon), five PCS officers and a Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, who came in contact with two PCS officers, put themselves under home quarantine, said an official spokesman in Ludhiana.

Sixty more coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from the infection. A total of 4,554 people have been cured of the infection so far, according to the bulletin.

There are 2,020 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Ludhiana has a maximum of 1,182 COVID-19 cases in the state, followed by 976 in Amritsar, 941 in Jalandhar, 588 in Sangrur, 440 in Patiala, 319 in Mohali, 263 in Gurdaspur, 236 in Pathankot, 207 in Tarn Taran, 187 in Hoshiarpur, 175 in SBS Nagar, 139 in Muktsar, 135 in Moga, 131 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 128 in Faridkot, 122 in Ferozepur, 121 in Kapurthala, 117 each in Rupnagar and Bathinda, 103 in Fazilka, 71 in Barnala and 51 in Mansa, the bulletin said.

Six novel coronavirus patients are critical and are on ventilator support while 38 are on oxygen support, it said, adding a total of 3,52,363 samples have been taken so far for testing. PTI CHS VSD

