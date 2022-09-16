Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with the alleged rape and murder of two teenage Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The two Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree.

"Junaid, Suhail and Hafeezur Rehman were reportedly arrested during an encounter with the local Nighasan police and SWAT team in the Nighasan police station area on Thursday morning. Following their interrogation, the other accused Karimuddin, and Chhotu Gautam was also arrested," Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

As per the police, a 315 bore pistol, 2 live cartridges and an empty shell have been recovered from the main accused Junaid's son Israel.

ADG Kumar further said that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the police late in the evening, a team immediately rushed to the spot.

"Apart from the local police, IG Range Laxmi Singh from Lucknow was immediately rushed to the spot. Prompt action was taken under the leadership of SP, Lakhimpur, Sanjeev Sinha and raids were conducted at different places to arrest the culprits, he added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

This comes a day after the two girls were found hanging from the tree in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

Protests broke out after the news came to light with the father of the deceased demanding justice for his daughters stating that the "culprits should be hanged". He also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for one of the family members.My daughters were abducted from the house and then they were raped and murdered. I demand justice, and the culprits should be hanged," said the victim's father.

The post-mortem reports confirmed that both girls were raped and strangulated.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman told ANI over the phone citing the report that the two minors were murdered after being raped.

"The girls were yesterday lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls wanted the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them, they then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls for eliminating any proof," SP Sanjeev Suman said. As per Suman, all the accused persons other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

All forensic evidence was examined. The post-mortem of the bodies was video graphed and then the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation, the police said. (ANI)

