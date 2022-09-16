Gurugram, September 15: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly and pushed into prostitution by a spa operator and her three aides in Gurugram, police said on Thursday. In connection with the case, the police have booked four persons, including King Spa operator Jhuma and her three aides identified as Pooja, Rubel Iqbal and Saddam Hussein.

The matter came to the fore after the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents who rescued her and later approached the Women police station at Gurugram's Sector-51 and registered a case against the accused on Wednesday. The victim told the police that she had met Pooja at a Gurugram mall a month ago. Pooja had offered her a job at a doctor's clinic. Delhi: Prostitution Racket Busted in Rohini; 4, Including 3 Women, Arrested.

"As I was looking for a job I accepted her offer and I joined a doctor's clinic but within two days I was expelled from the job. Thereafter, she offered me a receptionist job at her relative's King Spa located in Omex mall, Gurugram, which was run by Jhuma," she told the police.

"The same day Jhuma called a man and informed me to go with him in a room and when I resisted, all the four accused surrounded me. Then Jhuma told me just to stay one day with the man and then left the job. I accepted her proposal but I was raped by that man," the victim said.

The girl alleged that the accused recorded objectionable videos of her and blackmailed and threatened her that the video will be uploaded on social media if she left the job. She was reportedly sexually assaulted by 10-15 men every day.

The victim was also sent to a hotel located in Sector-38 and another spa located in Raheja mall for prostitution but somehow she was rescued by her parents. She revealed the matter to her parents, who took her to the police.

Station House Officer (SHO), Women police station, Sector-51, said they had booked the four accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 13,14,17 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).