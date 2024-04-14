Rewa, April 14: A 6-year-old boy, who on Friday fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, died on Sunday after a 45-hour-long rescue operation. The boy was taken out but the rescue teams couldn't save his life.

Additional SP Vivek Lal Singh says, " NDRF, police, local team, people and local administration worked hard for around 45 hours. The team worked continuously for 45 hours with all the precautions and safety measures but we couldn't save his life." Madhya Pradesh: After 40-Hour Rescue Effort, Six-Year-Old Boy Mayank Kol Found Dead in Borewell in Rewa.

A day before, Additional SP, Rewa, Anil Sonkar, while speaking to ANI, said, "This borewell in which the six-year-old boy fell is 6 cm in diameter. The child fell into the borewell while playing. The locals informed the police, after which the rescue team reached the spot and launched an operation to bring him out." He had also informed that a parallel pit was in the process of being dug so that the trapped six-year-old boy could be brought out safely. Madhya Pradesh Boy Falls Into Borewell: Six-Year-Old Boy Who Got Trapped Into Rewa Borewell Stops Responding Even as Rescue Operation Continues (Watch Videos).

Six-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling in Borewell:

#WATCH | Rewa, MP: A 6-year-old boy, who fell in an open borewell under the Janeh Police Station area, was taken out after a 45-hour long rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/5uVnBsdqNR — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 14, 2024

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla had also visited the site where the boy had fallen in an open borewell and had stated, "We hope to successfully rescue the child... The NDRF team has reached halfway... They are trying their best. The administration is monitoring this rescue operation... As told by the NDRF team, it will take 2 to 4 hours more."

