Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): A total of 6,159 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

According to the state Health Department, 4,844 recoveries and 65 fatalities due to the COVID-19 were also recorded today.

The total count of cases in the state now stands at 17,95,959 including 84,464 active cases.

A total of 16,63,723 people diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered in the state so far while the death toll has gone up to 46,748. (ANI)

