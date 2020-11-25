Diego Maradona, the legendary Argentine footballer, left for the heavenly abode today. The footballer passed away at the age of 60 after suffering from a cardiac attack. Diego was considered a master of his art and was an idol for many. He was broadly regarded as one of the greatest players ever and his pinnacle of honour came when he captained the Argentina national football team to glory at the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico. Diego Maradona Dies of Heart Attack, Argentina Football Legend Passes Away Aged 60.

His greatness was captured in the form of a documentary by Asif Kapadia. Titled Diego Maradona, the film takes us on a journey revolving around the life of the legendary footballer and his rags to riches story. Asif Kapadia has managed to entwine several dichotomies that highlights one of the most celebrated and controversial soccer players in the world and tried to convey who he is an icon for all. We think its a documentary that any football fanatic should definitely see.

Below are all the details you need to know about the film! Diego Maradona Dies at 60: Argentina President Cristina Kirchner, Indian Politicians Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, US Democrat Jessica Ramos & Others Pay Tribute

When And Where To Watch:

The film is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video for anyone to enjoy.

Watch Diego Maradona's Trailer:

Here is the trailer of Diego Maradona:

Cast:

We get to see Diego Maradona from around the time he was transferred from FC Barcelona to S.S.C. Napoli in 1984 and then eventually winning Serie A and the 1988–89 UEFA Cup with the Italian team.

Plot:

As described by Kapadia, he has tried to carve a difference through the persisting myth of D10S. The documentary is an attempt to free 'Diego the man from Maradona the legend.'

Movie Trivia:

The film was screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Diego Maradona grossed $1,174,464 in the United Kingdom and over $1,443,342 in other territories. The total worldwide gross was of $2,617,806. It made the most comprehensive share of its box office revenue in the United Kingdom as well. An official soundtrack album Diego Maradona: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack was also released worldwide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).