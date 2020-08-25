Nashik, Aug 25 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 31,000-mark and rose to 31,058 on Tuesday with the addition of 620 such patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed 14 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 799, they said.

Of these, 12 were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and two from other parts of the district.

So far, 25,341 patients have been discharged from hospitals following their recovery - 643 of them on Tuesday - the officials said.

