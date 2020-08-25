Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced the Realme Youth Days sale wherein the brand is offering big offers and massive discounts on its products in India. As a part of this sale, the phone maker is providing discounts on smartphones, earbuds, power banks, smartwatches and bands. Customers willing to purchase a new Realme smartphone get avail benefits up to Rs 3,000 on Realme 6, Realme X, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X50 Pro, and more. Apart from smartphones, the company is also offering attractive deals on Realme Buds 2, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Wireless and Realme Buds Air. Realme X7 Pro Smartphone's Images & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

The 6GB + 64GB variant of the Realme 6 is listed with a discount of Rs 3,000 bringing down the price to 14,999. The mobile is also available with no-cost EMI option starting from Rs 1,667. The Realme 6 Pro handset is now priced at Rs 17,999 whereas the Realme X2 Pro costs Rs 26,999. The company is offering the 8GB version of the Realme X at Rs 15,999. The Realme X50 Pro handset gets a starting price of Rs 38,999 along with no-cost EMI starting from Rs 3,500. The phone manufacturer has also listed other phones which include Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme C3, Realme 5i, Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro and others.

Buyers can purchase Realme Buds Air at an attractive price of Rs 3,899 instead of Rs 4,999 whereas the Realme Buds Air Neo are listed at just Rs 2,499 which were launched at Rs 3,999. Moreover, the Realme Buds Wireless is up for sale at Rs 1,599. On the other hand, the affordable earphones - Realme Buds cost Rs 599 instead of Rs 799.

Talking about other accessories, the Realme power banks are also available for Rs 999 which comes with 10,000 mAh battery with 18W & 30W Quick charge. The smart wearables and bands are listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 1,299. Realme’s Classic Watch is available with a price tag of Rs 3,499 instead of Rs 6,999.

