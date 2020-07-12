Noida (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 64 new patients of COVID-19 which pushed its tally of cases to 3,410, the highest for any district in the state so far, official data showed.

The district has so far recorded 33 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, it added.

The number of active cases, however, came down to 893 from 918 on Saturday as 88 more patients got discharged after recovery, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 2,484 COVID-19 patients have got discharged in the district, the data showed.

The recovery rate rose to 72.84 per cent, up from 71.58 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said a special testing drive was conducted in “mission mode” across Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday and a total of 4,177 tests done.

“This constitutes a total of 3,707 antigen tests out of which 30 cases were positive. The results of the RT-PCR tests are awaited,” he said.

He added that health teams shall continue containment and testing in “mission mode”.

Gautam Buddh Nagar at 893, currently, has the third highest active cases of COVID-19 after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,322) and Lucknow (1,294) in the state, the data showed.

They are followed by Kanpur Nagar (574), Meerut (490), Varanasi (368), Jhansi (381), Aligarh (333), Bareilly (303), Bulandshahr (259), Allahabad (245), Barabanki (231), Ballia (242), Moradabad (241), Hapur (243), Gorakhpur (223), Mathura (197), Sambhal (180), Jaunpur (179), Mau (178), Ayodhya (165), Unnao (162) and Agra (157), it stated.

Since Saturday, 1,388 new COVID-19 cases were reported across districts in the state, while 645 patients got discharged from hospitals and 21 deaths were recorded, it showed.

As of Sunday, there were 12,208 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, while 23,334 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 934 deaths have been recorded so far, it added.

There are 2,92,258 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 5,34,620 patients have been discharged so far and overall 22,674 deaths recorded so far, according to a central government data updated till Sunday.

