Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday that 64 per cent of people in the state have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination while 22 per cent administered their second dose of vaccine.

"64 per cent of people have been vaccinated with 1st dose and 22 per cent have been vaccinated with 2nd dose in the state. We have targeted to achieve 70-75 per cent vaccination within this month," Subramanian said.

Also Read | How Instructure's Newest Report Reflects Big Changes in Education.

He said that a mega vaccination camp will be organised by the State Health Department on October 10.

"30,000 camps will be made in it. We have a target to vaccinate 33 lakh people in this camp," he added.

Also Read | Acute Power Crisis Looms Over India During Festive Season As Coal Inventories Hit Critically Low Levels.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 92 crore doses, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)