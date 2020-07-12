Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) The novel coronavirus tally rose to 24,392 in Rajasthan on Sunday with 644 new cases, while seven more deaths took the toll to 510, the Health Department said.

There are 5,779 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,103 people have recovered so far, the department said.

Three out the seven new COVID-19 fatalities were from Nagaur, while there was a death each in Jaipur, Sirohi, Tonk and Udaipur districts, it said.

The highest number of 156 new cases were from Jodhpur, followed by 93 in Alwar, 70 in Pali and 53 in Jaipur.

Thirty-three more people have contracted COVID-19 in Ajmer, followed by 31 in Bikaner, 30 in Jalore and 28 in Kota, the department said.

There are 24 more infections in Barmer, 18 in Dholpur, 17 each in Bharatpur and Sirohi, 16 in Nagaur and 11 in Sikar, it added. PTI

