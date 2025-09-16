Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the fury of heavy monsoon rains, with 650 roads, including three national highways, blocked, 1,205 distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 160 drinking water supply schemes crippled across the state in the last 24 hours, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) as per the Tuesday report.

The three affected highways include NH-03 (Manali-Atal Tunnel and Kullu-Manali stretch), NH-305 (Anni-Jalori Pass), and NH-503A (Una sector), cutting off vital connectivity in the hill state.

The SDMA update issued on Tuesday morning confirmed that the cumulative monsoon death toll since June 20 has risen to 409, comprising 229 rain-related deaths caused by landslides, flash floods, drowning, and house collapses, and 180 road accident deaths during the same period.

Mandi district has suffered the heaviest blow to public utilities, with 313 roads blocked and 783 power transformers out of service, while Kullu reported 153 road blockages, including significant stretches of NH-03 and NH-305, severely hampering traffic flow in the tourist belt. In Shimla district, 58 roads are blocked and 41 water supply schemes are disrupted.

The SDMA noted that restoration work is being carried out on a war footing by the Public Works Department, electricity boards, and the Jal Shakti department, but incessant rains are hampering clearance of debris and repair efforts.

"Efforts are underway round-the-clock to restore connectivity and essential services in the affected districts. However, landslides and recurring rainfall remain major challenges," an SDMA spokesperson said.

Officials warned that vulnerable slopes and saturated soil may trigger further landslides, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk areas. (ANI)

