Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as 168 more people were cured of the disease while 66 fresh infections were reported in the northeastern state on Sunday, a health official said.

The new cases pushed the state's COVID-19 caseload to 14,211, he said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 22, followed by Upper Siang (12) and Changlang (eight), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,397 active coronavirus cases, while 11,781 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 82.90 per cent.

Thirty-three people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,05,694 samples for COVID-19, including 1,168 on Saturday, he added.

