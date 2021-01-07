Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) As many as 665 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the tally of cases in the city to 2,96,984 and the death toll to 11,162.

The financial capital of the country had reported 795 new cases and eight fatalities on Wednesday.

With 379 patients recovering from infection, the number of recovered patients increased to 2,77,192, about 93 per cent of total cases, on Thursday.

The number of active cases went up to 7,756 from 7,480 the day before.

The city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- time span during which cases double -- is 366 days, while the growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent.

With 16,027 COVID-19 tests carried out during the day, the tally of tests increased to 24,46,999.

The number of containment zones and sealed buildings increased to 211 and 2,541, respectively, from 195 zones and 1,984 buildings on Wednesday.

Buildings are sealed and containment zones are declared when one or more patients are found there.

