Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has reported seven new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 17,09,778 in the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

No fresh COVID-19 death has been reported, and the toll stands at 22,890, it said.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported each from Gorakhpur, Chandauli and Pilibhit, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, six COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,712, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 176, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.69 lakh samples have been tested, and so far, over 7.79 crore samples have been tested in the state, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that so far, 8,16,08,288 (over 8.16 crore) people in the state have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,87,01,290 (over 1.87 crore) people have got their second dose.

