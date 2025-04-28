Patna, Apr 28 (PTI) At least seven people were injured after a car hit multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Bihar's capital Patna, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Bailey Road on Sunday night, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the driver of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) first hit a car near Rajbanshi Nagar and then continued to drive recklessly.

The SUV then hit several people and vehicles along the way and overturned near the Income-Tax roundabout on Bailey Road, the officer said.

Additional traffic SP Alok Kumar Singh said, “Police arrested the driver, Shreyas Kumar (29), of the SUV near Kotwali Police station. He hit two cars and a motorcycle. During an attempt to escape, the driver hit another car, an autorickshaw, and pedestrians. Finally, the SUV overturned near the Income-Tax roundabout."

The SUV driver, who was caught by locals and beaten up by them, has been undergoing treatment at a health facility, the SP said.

Seven people were injured in the accident, the officer said.

“The SUV has been impounded by the police. A medical test will also be conducted to determine whether the driver was in an intoxicated condition or not," he said.

