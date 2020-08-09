Vijayawada, Aug 9 (PTI) As many seven patients were killed in a fire accident at a hotel which was converted as COVID-19 care facility here, Krishna district Collector MD Imtiaz said on Sunday.

"We have recovered seven bodies. The hotel was taken by a private hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The fire broke out in the early hours. Rescue operations are on," the official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Fire | CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Expresses Grief, Directs Officials to Conduct Inquiry Into the Accident: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Vijayawada police Commissioner B Srinivasulu told P T I that they have shifted about 20 patients to various hospitals. There were 30 patients undergoing treatment at the facility and 10 hospital staff.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 7 Dead, 30 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in Vijayawada Which Was Being Used As COVID-19 Facility.

More details are awaited.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)