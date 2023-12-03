Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh leader of opposition Govind Singh lost from the Lahar seat in the Bhind district by 12,397 votes against BJP's Ambrish Sharma.

Singh, a Congress leader since 1993, had won from Lahar seven times in a row.

A close associate of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, the LoP polled 62,950 votes, while BJP's Sharma emerged as the winner with 75,347 votes.

Of the 230 seats in the state, the BJP has so far won 129 and is leading in 35 constituencies, according to the latest data shared by the Election Commission. The Congress won 38 seats and is ahead in 27, it said.

