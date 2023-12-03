Dhanbad, December 3: Gangster Aman Singh, an accused in former Dhanbad Deputy Mayor Neeraj Singh’s murder case, was shot dead inside Dhanbad Jail in Jharkhand on Sunday, police said. After six to seven bullets were pumped into Aman Singh inside the jail, he was rushed to the Medical College in Dhanbad, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior officials, including Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police, rushed to the prison and the state police headquarters dispatched a three-member team to investigate the murder. Subhash Munda Shot Dead in Jharkhand: Bike-Borne Assailants Kill CPI-M Leader at His Office in Ranchi's Daladali Area, Police Launch Probe.

A probe is underway to determine who shot Aman Singh and how the weapon reached the prison. The gangster is the main accused in more than a dozen cases, including the murder of former Deputy Mayor of Dhanbad, Neeraj Singh, contract killings, extortion, threat calls, and recovery of dues.

In the Neeraj Singh murder case, Singh was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force outside Mirzapur Jail in May 2021 and handed over to Dhanbad Police. Jharkhand: 20-Year-Old Woman From Bihar Shot Dead in Ranchi, Probe Underway.

Upon his arrival in Dhanbad Jail, Singh's gang extended its influence not only within the prison but also across the coal belt of Dhanbad. His gang extorted money from businessmen and doctors in Dhanbad and Bokaro and was also responsible for the murder of BJP leader Shailesh Patel in Valsad, Gujarat.

Despite the serious charges against Singh, the Dhanbad Police had not been successful in proving the allegations in court and he was acquitted in several cases. Meanwhile, regarding Singh's murder inside jail, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has directly targeted the state government.

Taking to X, he wrote, "The news of the notorious criminal Aman Singh being shot dead inside Dhanbad Jail exposes the law and order situation in Jharkhand. I have been saying from the beginning that when criminals, brokers, middlemen, officials, run the government through mobile phones and conduct recoveries, then how will crime decrease? When the leader of the state protects criminals and facilitates recoveries by providing all amenities in jail, weapons will inevitably find their way inside the prison."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2023 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).