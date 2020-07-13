Kohima (Nagaland) [India], July 13 (ANI): 71 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Nagaland out of 816 samples tested, informed state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom on Monday.

Out of the 71 new coronavirus cases, 60 were reported from Dimapur, seven from Mon and four from Kohima. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are 845, including 518 active cases and 327 recovered cases.

Also Read | Income Tax Raids Ashok Gehlot's Aides Rajiv Arora And Dharmender Rathore Amid Political Crisis in Rajasthan.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far from the infection. The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

Also Read | PL Punia Clarifies on 'Sachin Pilot is With BJP' Remark, Says 'Slip of Tongue': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)