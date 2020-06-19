Imphal, Jun 19 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Manipur has risen to 681 with 75 more people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

Ukhrul district reported 30 cases, followed by Tamenglong (29), Senapati (7), Churachandpur (4), Chandel (3) and Kamjong district two.

All the new patients, 41 men and 34 women, have returned from other states, an official of the COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Of the total 681 COVID-19 patients, 463 are undergoing treatment and 218 have recovered, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Manipur is 32.01 per cent, he added.

