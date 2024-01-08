Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday flagged off a National Cadet Corps (NCC) bicycle rally in Gandhinagar, being held to commemorate the 75 years of NCC this year.

The rally is covering the distance from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to the national capital.

The NCC was formed on July 15, 1948.

This day is celebrated all over India, with cadets participating in blood donation camps and social development programmes.

The National Cadet Corps can be termed as a tri-services organisation as it comprises the Army, Navy and Air Force. The main aim of the National Cadet Corps is to groom the youth of the country into disciplined, responsible and patriotic citizens. The National Cadet Corps in India is a voluntary organisation that recruits cadets from high schools, colleges and universities all over India and provides those volunteers' military training.

The NCC inculcates among the youth a sense of nationalism and secular outlook that would contribute towards the building of a stronger nation and apart from that, it also provides a common platform for individual uplift of masses through the process of channelling the energy of the young Indians for a constructive purpose.

The National Cadet Corps helps the youth realise the relationship between man and the community, between community and nature and their interdependence. (ANI)

