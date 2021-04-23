Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Seventy-six more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Friday as the state reported another record daily spike of 6,762 cases, pushing its tally to 3,26,447, according to a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state had witnessed 5,456 cases.

So far, the infection has killed 8,264 people in the state.

Eight people each succumbed to the infection in Amritsar and Ludhiana, seven each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala and six each in Bathinda and Rupnagar.

Ludhiana logged 995 cases, the highest in the state, followed by 982 in Mohali, 722 in Amritsar, 593 in Bathinda, 533 in Patiala and 465 in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases jumped to 43,943 from 40,584 on Thursday.

A total of 3,294 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 2,74,240, the bulletin said.

There are 44 critical patients who are on ventilator while 527 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 68,48,790 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported three deaths and a record single-day jump of 828 cases, taking the infection tally to 37,232 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

On Thursday, the city had seen 634 cases.

Death of three more persons took the fatality count to 430 in the city, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases was 4,622, as per the bulletin.

A total of 476 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 32,180, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,78,454 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,40,146 tested negative while reports of 86 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

