Srinagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 76 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,24,373, even as one death due to the virus took place in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 16 were from Jammu division and 60 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 32 cases, including 22 travellers, followed by 11 in Jammu district. Baramulla was the only other district to have double-digit positive cases in the past 24 hours.

While nine districts -- Ganderbal, Pulwama, Shopian, Doda, Kathua Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban -- did not report any fresh cases, eight others recorded cases in single digits, the officials said.

The number of active cases was 823 in the union territory, while 1,21,617 patients have recovered, the officials said.

One death was reported from Kashmir division in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,933. PTI

