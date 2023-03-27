New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Officials of the Air Customs department seized 7,615 grams of gold worth Rs 3.8 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, officials said on Monday.

The gold, weighing 7,615 grams in various forms and valued at Rs 3.8 crore was seized from seven passengers arriving from Gulf in five cases during the last 48 hours.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Penalty of Rs 3 Crore on Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for Violation of FCRA Guidelines.

The official said that all the passengers were arrested. According to officials, further investigations are on.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of Air Custom said, "In 5 cases in last 48 hours, AirCustoms@IGIA have seized 7615 gms of gold in various forms, valued at 3.8 Cr, from 7 pax arriving from Gulf. All 7 pax arrested. Further investigations are ongoing."

Also Read | Delhi: Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog's Life After Vet Couldn't Diagnose Problem.

Earlier on March 23, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested 2 members of ECPL, an outsourced company engaged in construction and development activities at Delhi airport, and 2 international passengers arriving from Riyadh with 4 gold bars weighing 100 grams each today at IGI Airport.

In a similar incident, the Customs Air Intelligent Unit on March 18 arrested two persons and seized gold, valued at over Rs 1 crore, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)