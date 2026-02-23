Mumbai, February 23: Rockstar Games and parent company Take-Two Interactive have officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is scheduled to launch globally on November 19. Following several internal delays from its original 2025 window, the studio has solidified this late-2026 date to ensure the "maximum polish" required for the massive open-world title. The game will initially debut exclusively on current-generation consoles, specifically the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version expected to follow at a significantly later date, likely in 2027 or 2028.

As the release window draws closer, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick recently expressed high confidence in the November timeline, noting that the company will begin its official marketing blitz in the summer of 2026. This campaign is expected to feature new cinematic trailers and the first official glimpses of gameplay in the sprawling state of Leonida, a modern-day reimagining of Vice City. With a reported development budget exceeding USD 1 billion, GTA 6 is positioned to be one of the most expensive and technologically advanced entertainment projects in history. GTA 6 Release Date, Expected Price, Characters and Map; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6): Price Leaks and Retailer Listings

While official pricing has not been announced, recent retailer leaks have sparked debate within the gaming community. A product page briefly appeared on the digital storefront Loaded on February 22, 2026, listing the standard edition of GTA 6 at approximately USD 124.19 (89.99 Pound) for Xbox consoles. Analysts suggest this figure may be a high-end placeholder, though it fuels long-standing rumors that Rockstar could push the industry standard for AAA games toward the USD 80 to USD 100 mark.

In India, speculative pricing for the standard version currently ranges between INR 5,999 and INR 7,299, accounting for currency fluctuations and GST. Higher-tier editions, such as the Special or Collector’s Editions featuring early access or physical collectibles, could potentially exceed INR 12,000. GTA 6 Release Date, Characters and Price in India; Know All About Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026.

Console Exclusivity and PC Delay

Rockstar will maintain its traditional "console-first" rollout strategy. The game will take full advantage of the hardware capabilities of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, including advanced ray-tracing and a complex AI system for NPCs. Notably, the game will not support older hardware like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

GTA 6: Gameplay and Story Insights

The narrative is confirmed to follow a dual-protagonist system featuring Lucia and Jason, a "Bonnie & Clyde" style criminal duo navigating the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and the surrounding marshes. Gameplay leaks suggest a more immersive world than GTA V, with refined stealth mechanics, a more persistent "GTA Online 2.0" experience, and a map estimated to be twice the size of Los Santos.

The road to November 2026 has been marked by significant challenges for Rockstar, including a massive network intrusion in 2022 and security concerns involving fans attempting to infiltrate studios with drones. By opting for a November 2026 release rather than rushing for late 2025, Rockstar aims to avoid the technical pitfalls that have plagued other high-profile "AAA" launches in recent years, prioritizing the long-term integrity of the multibillion-dollar franchise.

