New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Surakshit Dada-Dadi, Nana-Nani Abhiyaan (SDDNNA), which was e-launched by NITI Aayog and Piramal Foundation in 28 aspirational districts on May 5, has gained substantial traction and 77 per cent grievances have been resolved.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, lauded this collaborative effort between NITI Aayog, Piramal Foundation and District Administrations, and appreciated its thrust on ensuring the well-being of 2.9 million senior citizens, through active involvement of 40,000 volunteers, read a statement.

After 50 days of the campaign, as many as 3,67,156 senior citizens have been supported, 41,754 volunteers have joined and 11,428 grievances have been resolved.

The campaign is active in eight states and provides last-mile connectivity to 28 aspirational districts in these states. These include Rajasthan (Baran, Jaisalmer), Uttar Pradesh (Chitrakoot, Shrawasti, Baharaich, Balrampur, Sonbhadra), Madhya Pradesh (Vidisha, Barwani, Damoh, Singrauli, Khandwa), Bihar (Begusarai, Katihar, Araria, Sitamarhi, Sheikhpura), Jharkhand (Pakur, Sahibganj), Gujarat (Narmada), Maharashtra (Nandurbar, Gadhchiroli) and Assam (Dhubri, Goalpara, Baksa, Darrang, Barpeta, Hailakandi).

The statement added that over the last month, support for the campaign has poured in from different sections of the community - teachers, youth, and government officials. These volunteers, rightly dubbed as 'Apne Saathi', contact elders to empathetically enquire their well-being, educate them on safety measures, collect their grievances, and follow-up regularly. (ANI)

