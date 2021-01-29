Dehradun, Jan 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,986 on Friday with 78 more people testing positive in the state.

However, with no infected person dying on Friday the state's overall pandemic tally remained 1,642.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 35 cases, Nainital 21, Haridwar 13, Udham Singh Nagar 5, Pauri 2, Rudraprayag 1 and Uttarkashi 1, a state health department bulletin here said.

Six districts including Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Tehri did not report a single case on Friday.

A total of 91,713 infected people have recuperated, 1,342 have migrated out of the state and 1,289 are under treatment, it said.

Meanwhile, 6,301 healthcare workers were administered vaccine shots taking the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the state so far to 25,818. PTI ALM

