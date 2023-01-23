Mangaluru, Jan 23 (PTI) Names of 783 people listed as rowdy-sheeters have been cleared, considering their behaviour and conduct, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi | We Conduct Door-to-door Verifications at Hotels, Guest Houses and Cinema Halls. … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Speaking at a ‘Parivartana Meet' here, he said there were a total of 2,305 names on the list.

The removal follows a check on the behaviour of the history-sheeters who are being given a chance to live a decent life, he said.

Also Read | What Is Norovirus? Highly-Contagious Virus Detected in 19 Kerala Students, Know What Are Symptoms, Causes.

DCP (crime and traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar said the names of those who have not involved in criminal activities for a long time have been removed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)