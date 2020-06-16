Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 79 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, Active Cases Reach 1366

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 07:12 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 79 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, Active Cases Reach 1366

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 16 (ANI): At least 79 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,366, the state health department said.

According to the health department, as many as 1,234 people have recovered from the virus after treatment in the state. There are currently at least 125 hotspots in Kerala.

Also Read | No Entry Pass or NOC Required to Enter and Exit Rajasthan, Says State Home Department.

Kerala government has recently eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for a period up to seven days, after obtaining entry passes for the same.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement