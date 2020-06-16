Coronavirus in India: Live Map

'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father

News Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 07:09 PM IST
'Condom in His Pocket': Amritsar Youth Commits Suicide After Cops Allegedly Lie to His Father
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amritsar, June 16: In a shocking incident reported from Punjab, a Class 12 students committed suicide after policemen told his father that he was carrying a condom in Amritsar's Mohakampura area. The victim in his suicide note claimed that he was innocent and said that cops made fake accusations against him. Pune: 14-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Him for Watching Cartoon on TV.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the 18-year-old boy was challenged by police for not wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler. After penalising the victim, they took him to his father's shop, the report said.

Cops told his father that he was carrying condom embarrassing the victim. After the student went home, he hanged himself. "Papa, I have never done the wrong thing. Those policemen were lying. You believed what the cops said. I did not know where that thing (condom) came from. Bye Papa, I am going away," the victim reportedly wrote in his suicide note.

The victim's father said that his son died due to false allegation by the cops. The victim's family said that police wanted to extort Rs 500 extra even after paying the penalty. Meanwhile, Additional DCP Harpal Singh Randhawa is probing the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

