Aizawl, Jun 19 (PTI) Eight Covid-19 patients were discharged from a hospital in Mizoram on Friday as they have recovered from the virus after undergoing treatment for 17 days, a Health department official said.

Health department spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma Pachuau told PTI that of the eight people six are from Kolasib district and two from Aizawl district. They were discharged from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) after they tested twice negative for Covid-19.

He said the recovered patients, seven females and one male were advised one week self-monitoring at home.

With the recovery of the eight people, the total number of recovered patients in the state rose to nine, he said.

The first patient, who had tested positive for COVID- 19 in Mizoram on March 24, was discharged from ZMC on May 9 after his four consecutive samples tested negative for the virus, he added.

The total COVID-19 cases in Mizoram now stand at 130, of which 121 are active cases.

Of the 121 active patients, 60 are males and 61 are females and they are currently undergoing treatment at ZMC and other Covid-19 care Centres (CCC) or Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centres (DCHC) in different parts of the state.

Hnahthial district in the eastern part of the state is the lone Covid-free district in the state.

South Mizorams Lunglei district continues to have the highest cases with 46, followed by Aizawl district with 30 and Mamit district with 14.

Lawngtlai and Siaha districts have 8 cases each, Kolasib and Champhai districts- 5 each, Saitual district-3, Khawzawl district-2 and central Mizoram Serchhip district has 1 case.

