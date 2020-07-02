Amaravati(AP), July 2 (PTI) The coronavirus tally rose to 16,097 in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday as 845 fresh cases were added in the last 24 hours.

Five new Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state, taking the overall toll to 198, the latest bulletin said.

Also, 281 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

One patient each died in Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur, Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts.

The state now has 8,586 active cases after a total of 7,313 Covid-19 patients were discharged.

