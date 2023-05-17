Noida, May 17 (PTI) A drug manufacturing laboratory set up by foreign nationals inside a three-storey house in Greater Noida has been busted, police said on Wednesday.

Nine people of African origin have been arrested and 46 kg of methametaphine (MDMA) estimated to be worth Rs 200 crore in the international market has been seized, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said.

"The methamphetamine recovered is in the white, purest form. The nine foreigners were staying on rent in the house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida," Singh said.

"Police have also seized raw material which could have been used to produce methamphetamine worth Rs 100 crore more," she said.

