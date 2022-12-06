Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection count to 7,47,356, a health official said on Tuesday.

The latest numbers were reported on Monday, he said, adding there are currently 55 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,36,093, the official said.

