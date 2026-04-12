Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to host Gujarat Titans (GT) on 12 April 2026, in what promises to be a high-intensity afternoon clash at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Forecasts indicate a day of uninterrupted cricket, with clear skies and a 0 percent chance of rain expected for the LSG vs GT IPL 2026 match of season 19. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Lucknow Weather and Rain Forecast

Fans and players should prepare for a particularly hot afternoon in the Uttar Pradesh capital. Temperatures are expected to peak at 36°C during the opening innings, only dropping slightly as the sun sets.

The low humidity level of approximately 21 percent will likely contribute to dry, taxing conditions on the field. Given an afternoon start time, the heat will be a significant tactical factor, testing the fitness and endurance of the bowling units in particular.

Lucknow Weather Live

Condition at Ekana Stadium

As this is an afternoon fixture, the dew factor, often a decisive element in night games at the Ekana Stadium, is expected to be non-existent. This ensures a level playing field for both teams, as the ball is unlikely to become slippery or difficult to grip during the second innings.

Westerly winds of around 12 mph may provide some minor relief for the players, but are not expected to significantly alter the trajectory of the ball or favour any specific side of the ground. Sara Tendulkar Smiles When Asked to Pick Between Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG and Shubman Gill's GT Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash (Watch Video).

Lucknow enter the contest with considerable momentum following back-to-back victories, most recently a dramatic successful chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans arrive in high spirits after a narrow one-run win over Delhi Capitals.

With both teams seeking to cement their position in the top half of the table, the stable weather ensures that the result will be decided purely by on-field performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).