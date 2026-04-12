The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues its high-intensity momentum with a high-profile double-header scheduled for Sunday, 12 April. Fans can look forward to two pivotal encounters as teams in the middle and lower halves of the table seek to solidify their positions. The day kicks off in the heat of Lucknow before moving to the coastal humidity of Mumbai for the evening blockbuster. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Match Overview and Timing

The action commences at 15:30 IST at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enter the match with significant momentum, currently occupying fifth place after a string of successful chases. They face a Gujarat Titans (GT) side that has struggled for consistency this season, currently languishing in seventh place.

With the afternoon sun expected to push temperatures to 36°C, fitness and strike rotation will be vital. LSG will rely on the breakout form of Mukul Choudhary, while Gujarat will look to captain Shubman Gill and the spin expertise of Rashid Khan to disrupt the hosts’ rhythm on a traditionally slow surface. Sara Tendulkar Smiles When Asked to Pick Between Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG and Shubman Gill's GT Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash (Watch Video).

The evening session shifts to the Wankhede Stadium at 19:30 IST for Match 20 of the tournament. This fixture presents a contrast in fortunes: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) currently sit comfortably in third place, while the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), are struggling in eighth.

The Wankhede surface traditionally favours high-scoring encounters, but the heavy dew forecasted for the second innings is expected to make the toss a decisive factor. Mumbai will be desperate to capitalise on home conditions to revive their campaign, while RCB aim to maintain pressure on the league leaders, Rajasthan Royals. You can find Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Today's IPL 2026 Schedule

Match Teams Venue Time (IST) Current Standings Match 19 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 15:30 LSG (5th), GT (7th) Match 20 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 19:30 MI (8th), RCB (3rd)

Where to Watch Today's IPL 2026 Matches

For viewers in India, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network, with coverage available in various regional languages. Digital streaming is exclusively available on the JioHotstar app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).