New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that almost 96,000 applications have been received for 4,400 seats in Delhi's School of Specialized Excellence.

"4,400 students are to be enrolled in Delhi's School of Specialized Excellence for the year 2023 and 96,000 students have applied for this," Kejriwal said at the inauguration program of Dr B R Ambedakar School of Specialized Excellence at DESU Colony, Janakpuri.

He further underlined the Delhi government's priorities saying, "Education is the highest among the priorities of Delhi's government."

"There are 30 specialized schools in Delhi, in which admission will be available through the entrance examination, after passing the 8th class. In the view of the 21st century, there is a need to teach IT and artificial intelligence in government schools," Delhi CM added.

He further said that in these Specialized Excellence Schools, education would be provided to the students of the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th standard, in which the focus will be on skilled education including medical engineering and others.

"For the very first time in the history of 75 years, Delhi's government schools are better than private schools and Delhi's government schools are becoming an example as a model of education for the country," Kejriwal said. (ANI)

