New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): In a major milestone towards self-reliance, the Indian Army has indigenised 55 out of the total 57 Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) for troops in Super High Altitude Areas, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) said.

In an X post on Thursday, ADG PI said that the remaining two SCME items are under trial and will be indigenised by 2026.

"The Indian Army continues to drive India's journey towards Atmanirbharta and a Viksit Bharat @2047. In a major milestone, 55 of 57 Special Clothing & Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) items for troops in Super High Altitude Areas have now been fully indigenised - a remarkable 97 per cent of the inventory. This not only enhances logistics resilience but also cuts import dependence. The remaining two items are under trials and will be indigenised by 2026," ADG PI wrote.

Further, the Indian Army hailed the three-layered, ergonomically engineered New Coat Combat (Digital Print) designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.

ADG PI added, "Further strengthening operational capability, the Army introduced the New Coat Combat (Digital Print) in January 2025. Designed by NIFT New Delhi, this three-layered, ergonomically engineered jacket uses advanced technical textiles to boost soldier performance in diverse terrains."

"The design is officially registered with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks. Use of Indian Army uniform in any form by an unauthorised person is a punishable offence," the X post read.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Army secured the IP rights for the New Coat Combat.

The three-layered garment incorporates advanced technical textiles and features an ergonomic design that enhances comfort, mobility, and operational efficiency across diverse climatic and tactical conditions.

The Indian Army has successfully registered the design of the New Coat Combat (Digital Print) with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, Kolkata, under Design Application No. 449667-001, dated February 27, 2025, and published in the Official Journal of the Patent Office on October 7, 2025.

With this registration, the exclusive Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) for both the design and camouflage pattern rest solely with the Indian Army.

The New Coat Combat ensemble includes an outer, an inner, and a thermal layer.

"The outer layer is a digitally printed camouflage coat designed for operational durability and concealment in varied terrains. Inner Jacket: Insulated mid-layer using lightweight, breathable materials providing warmth without restricting movement. Thermal Layer: Base layer ensuring optimal thermal regulation and moisture control in extreme weather," an official release issued by the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)

