Kolkata, November 20: Rebel Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur Humayun Kabir said the foundation stone will be laid for 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Beldanga on December 6, the day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’ all India General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee will be addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of the anniversary of the Babri Mosque demolition day.

In the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will attend the rally 'Samhati Diwas' (Unity Day) on that day in Kolkata to send across a message of unity and communal harmony. Speaking to a section of media persons on Thursday morning, Kabir said he would not be able to attend the Trinamool's programme in Kolkata on December 6, as he will be busy with the foundation stone laying ceremony. ‘While Babri Mosque Was Being Demolished, the Then PM PV Narasimha Rao Was Offering Prayers’, Discloses Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade.

"The foundation of Babri Masjid will be laid on December 6. I will not be able to attend the Unity Day rally. On that day, religious leaders from the Islamic community will be present. One will come from Medina. Many will also come from Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. I will also inform Abbas Siddiqui (cleric from Furfura Sharif and founder of Indian Secular Front) to attend my programme," said Kabir. He further said, "I am a Muslim. The Babri Masjid demolition was a conspiracy. I personally estimate that about two lakh people will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Babri Masjid in Beldanga. Not only Murshidabad, but a lot of people will come from North Bengal and even the Birbhum district."

He informed that he has been observing a black day on December 6 every year since the demolition of the mosque in 1992. This is not the first time the Bharatpur MLA has defied his party leadership or made controversial statements. Earlier this month, Kabir threatened to launch a new party ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. For the last year, the Trinamool MLA has been challenging the party over one issue after another. He repeatedly targeted Trinamool Congress leaders and has become a source of discomfort for senior leaders. Pro-Babri Slogan: Babri Masjid Slogans Raised Inside Jamia Millia Islamia Campus on Ram Mandir Event Day.

It may be recalled that he had also raised his voice against Baharampur Trinamool MP Yusuf Pathan. Kabir has been censured by the Trinamool Congress leadership a number of times and even slapped with show-cause notices for making public statements that caused embarrassment to the party. However, despite being reprimanded, Kabir repeats his actions and statements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).