Aizawl, May 31 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported 99 new COVID-19, pushing the state's tally to 12,087, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 40 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, they said.

A 64-year-old woman from Aizawl died of COVID-19 at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Monday, state information and public relations department said in its official Twitter handle.

A policeman of the 4th battalion of India Reserve Battalion, who had returned to the state from West Bengal in April after election duty, succumbed to the infection in the morning.

He was the first policeman among 705, who had gone to West Bengal and Assam for poll duty in March, to have died of COVID-19.

Officials said that more than 300 policemen, who returned from West Bengal and Assam after poll duty in April, have so far tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of the policemen have recovered from the infection, they said.

Mizoram currently has 2,903 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,144 people have recovered from the infection including 129 people on Monday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 75.66 per cent.

