Bunjwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): Residents of Bunjwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district are struggling to commute due to the absence of a bridge over a river that cuts through the region. Despite repeated demands, the bridge remains unbuilt, leaving the area isolated for the past 15 years.

"A demand for this bridge has been there since our forefathers' time," a local resident told ANI. "A major chunk of the population in the area comprises Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs). It is very difficult to commute. Our children have remained unschooled. There are neither any medical nor hospital facilities nearby."

Also Read | Indian-Origin Municipal Councillor Anand Shah Charged in Mafia-Run Gambling Operation in US.

The nearest hospital is 50 km away in Kishtwar, and another is in the Doda district. Locals have reported fatalities due to delayed medical attention during transportation.

Countless "MLAs and other politicians visit the place during elections". Locals say that construction of the bridge has often been promised, however, all promises remain unfulfilled.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Security Beefed Up at Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link in Reasi; PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Project on April 19 (Watch Video).

"During elections, when they want votes, they say the bridge will be built, roads will be constructed. But after the elections are over, no one is interested," another resident said.

Bunjwah's District Development Councilor, Amna Choudhary, expressed concern and disappointment over the area's underdevelopment. According to her, around 40% of Bunjwah's residents belong to the SC/ST.

"There are many people from the minority community in this district. However, the issues they raise are often ignored. Even today, they are struggling to get access to basic necessities. There's no electricity. There are no roads. No bridge. I request that the district officials take action as soon as possible," Choudhary commented.

The proposed bridge would connect two panchayats and around 300 homes. Choudhary has also demanded benefits under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a central government scheme aimed at developing underprivileged areas, meant to cover over 63,000 villages in India. The scheme aims to build roads, schools, and multi-purpose centres in underdeveloped areas.

However, the scheme still feels out of reach for the locals of Bunjwah. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)