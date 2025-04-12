Reasi, April 12: Security measures have been hightened in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on April 19.Security measures have been heightened in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on April 19.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity (ED/IP) at the Railway Board, said that the 272-kilometre stretch, including a 119-kilometre tunnel, is a key development for the region's connectivity. Jammu and Kashmir Is Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress To Be Removed, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Heightened Security Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit for USBRL Project Inauguration

#WATCH | J&K | Security heightened at the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) in Reasi; PM Modi likely to inaugurate the project on April 19 As per Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board, there is a 119-kilometre tunnel in… pic.twitter.com/B1F5S8CBqU — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2025

He further added, "It has been the dream of every Indian to have a train running to Kashmir. For this, we have made long preparations, and now this USBRL section is ready."

"There is a 119-kilometre tunnel in this 272-kilometre section. This entire area is very important for Kashmir's religious, tourism, and connectivity needs," he added. He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the USBRL project on April 19. PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off First Vande Bharat Train to Kashmir From Katra on April 19, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"The Prime Minister is going to dedicate this entire project to the country, this will benefit the people of the country a lot. According to the planning so far, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate this project to the nation on April 19," Dilip Kumar said. He further pointed out that on the day of its inauguration, two Vande Bharat Express trains will begin service, one running from Srinagar and the other from Katra to Srinagar.

"On the date of commencement of the project, we have planned to run two Vande Bharat Express trains. One Vande Bharat Express train will run from Srinagar, and the other will run from Katra to Srinagar," the Railway Board Executive Director said. On January 23, Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the first Vande Bharat train from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station to the Srinagar railway station. The train will run through Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world. This train has been designed for the cold climate conditions of the Kashmir valley.

