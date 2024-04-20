Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid allegations that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar jail, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray expressed concern over the health of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to 'X' Aaditya Thackeray posted, "It is distressing to hear that despite known sugar levels, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being denied proper medical care while in custody. These are the darkest days for our democracy, as the world watches the regime defame our country's democratic principles. None must be treated this way; however one may politically disagree with anyone."

Also Read | Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Lord Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav on April 21.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding the health status of CM Kejriwal, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 this year.

According to the report, CM Kejriwal was on insulin for diabetes control. The report also called it "incorrect" to say that the Chief Minister was being denied insulin by jail authorities.

Also Read | Heat Wave in Odisha: Mercury Tops 45 Degrees Celsius in Parts of State, No Immediate Respite Likely.

"CM Kejriwal, as advised by the Telangana Doctor, was on an insulin reversal program and the Doctor had stopped insulin dosage much before the arrest of CM Kejriwal. At the time of arrest, he was just taking a basic anti-diabetes oral medicine tablet, Metformin," the report stated.

"During his medical check-ups in Tihar Jail, CM Kejriwal told Doctors that he had been taking insulin for the last few years and stopped taking it a few months ago, allegedly by a Telangana Doctor. Also, as per the MLC report available from RML Hospital, Kejriwal was neither advised to take any insulin nor required to take any insulin," it added.

The report further mentioned that on April 10 and 15, Kejriwal was reviewed by "medicine specialist" and advised oral anti-diabetic drugs or medicines.

"It is incorrect to state that Kejriwal was denied insulin at any point of time during his treatment," it stated.

"The medicine specialist, after examining Kejriwal, also noted that considering all parameters and vitals of the UTP (Kejriwal) since his placement in judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are not alarming, and administration of insulin is not required as of now," it said.

The report also said that the Tihar Jail Administration had written to AIIMS that Kejriwal has been consuming high-sugar food like Sweets, Laddoos, Bananas, Mangoes, Fruit Chaat, fried food, Namkeen, Bhujia, Sweetened Tea, Poori-Aloo, Pickles and other high-cholesterol foods on a regular basis and accordingly sought a Diet Plan for Kejriwal.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that the Tihar report has "revealed BJP's conspiracy". She also alleged conspiracy to kill Kejriwal in jail.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved order on a plea moved by Kejriwal seeking direction to Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult doctors through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes with respect to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED about the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court, on April 15, extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal until April 23.

The ED alleged that the Aam Adami Party is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)