Heat Wave in Odisha: Mercury Tops 45 Degrees Celsius in Parts of State, No Immediate Respite Likely

Several parts of Odisha reeled severe heatwave on Saturday, with the mercury breaching the 43-degrees Celsius mark at 10 places, the Met Department said.

Agency News PTI| Apr 20, 2024 09:53 PM IST
Heat Wave in Odisha: Mercury Tops 45 Degrees Celsius in Parts of State, No Immediate Respite Likely
Bhubaneswar, April 20: Several parts of Odisha reeled severe heatwave on Saturday, with the mercury breaching the 43-degrees Celsius mark at 10 places, the Met Department said. According to the evening bulletin issued by the IMD in Bhubaneswar, Boudh in western Odisha and Baripada in the northern region were the hottest places in the state, as both recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius. Odisha Boat Capsize Video: Several Persons Feared Missing as Boat Overturns in Mahanadi River, Search and Rescue Operation Underway.

Nuapada registered 44 deg Celsius, followed by Talcher and Balangir (43.6 deg C each), Nayagarh, Angul and Keonjhargarh (43.5 deg C each), Jharsuguda 43.2 deg C and Hirakud 43.1 deg C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast no major change in the maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours in Odisha. Heatwave Alert in Odisha: IMD Says State to Grapple With ‘Severe Heat’ as Bhubaneswar Records Season's Highest Temperature at 43.6°C.

It has issued an ‘orange' warning (be updated), as heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely at one or two places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Cuttack and Keonjhar on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Bhubaneswar Boudh Heat Wave Odisha Odisha Weather Update
