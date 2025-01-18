New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The electoral battle between the AAP and the BJP in the capital has taken another twist with both parties launching attacks on each other.

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Saturday alleged that "BJP's goons" attacked Former Delhi Chief Minister's car with stones.

In a press conference, Kakkar said, "Today again BJP goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal, who was campaigning in New Delhi Vidhan Sabha, with stones. When Parvesh Verma was campaigning on the ground there, he was stunned to see that even after distributing so much money, doing all the black deeds, the public is with Arvind Kejriwal. Because of this, BJP, Parvesh Verma used their goons to attack Arvind Kejriwal," Kakkar said.

Kakkar condemned the 'attack' and further targeted Election Commission of India saying it "does not want a peaceful election to to take place in the New Delhi Assembly."

"Its eyes are shut. Immediate action should be taken on this. I hope the eyes of the Election Commission will open. I hope the eyes of the Delhi Police will open," Kakkar said.

AAP has shared a video on their official X handle which purportedly shows a stone being thrown at the Arvind Kejriwal's car.

AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party behind the attack and claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by the "people" of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma who was also campaigning at that time.

Countering the AAP's claims, BJP candidate from New Delhi seat-Parvesh Verma alleged that the former Chief Minister's vehicle "ran over" one of their party workers.

Verma said that one of the legs of the BJP worker was broken, and he is admitted at the Lady Hardinge Medical College

"The car of Arvind Kejriwal has gone ahead by crushing the worker of the BJP. The leg of the worker (BJP) has broken and I am going to the Lady Hardinge Medical College to inquire about his health...This is very shameful," the BJP leader told ANI.

Parvesh Verma also posted a video on the social media platform X, and accused Kejriwal of hitting people with car, who were asking questions from him.

"When the people were asking questions, Arvind Kejriwal hit two youngsters with his car," Verma stated on X.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to be done on February 8.

The New Delhi Assembly seat will see a triangular contest between Kejriwal, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit. (ANI)

