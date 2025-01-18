Kullu, January 18: A 28-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu, Jayesh Ram, tragically died, and his pilot, Ashwani Kumar, sustained severe injuries in a paragliding accident at the Gadsa site in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Friday. The incident occurred when their tandem paraglider collided with another glider mid-air.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla, the collision happened as Kumar attempted a 360-degree swirl maneuver. While the other glider managed to stabilise, their paraglider collapsed, causing both the pilot and passenger to plummet to the ground. Eyewitnesses reported the incident, and a rescue team rushed the victims to a private hospital. Jayesh Ram, a resident of Tirupur’s Vigneshwara Nagar, was declared brought dead. Kumar, a registered pilot, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment. Karnataka Shocker: Man Shoots Wife to Death, Dies by Consuming Acid in Mangaluru.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the accident. Officials revealed that paragliding at Gadsa was temporarily banned in January 2023 due to safety violations but resumed in February 2023. This incident adds to a concerning trend, with at least seven paragliding fatalities, including some involving foreign nationals, reported in Himachal Pradesh over the past 18 months. Sudden Death in UP Prison: 76-Year-Old Inmante, Serving Life-Term in District Jail for Killing Army Jawan, Dies After Complaining of Chest Pain.

The victim’s family has been informed, and the district administration is working to ensure compliance with safety regulations at paragliding sites. The tragedy underscores the need for stricter monitoring of adventure sports in the region to prevent such incidents.

