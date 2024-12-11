New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The race to win over the auto drivers in the city ahead of the assembly polls intensified on Wednesday with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva sipping tea with them at Nizamuddin, a day after AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal promised various sops for them.

The auto drivers have joined hands with the BJP to transform Delhi and they are not going to be fooled by Kejriwal's "empty promises", said Sachdeva after an interaction with the auto drivers over tea at the Nizamuddin Railway Station prepaid booth.

“In 2014, Kejriwal made ten promises to the auto drivers. However, neither were those promises fulfilled nor any efforts made by his government towards it," he claimed.

They were promised auto stands, incorporating waiting time into metres, stopping seizing of autos, action against exploitative financiers and curbing corruption in the Transport department by Kejriwal but none were fulfilled, he claimed further.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal promised Rs 10 lakh life insurance cover, Rs 5 lakh accident insurance cover, Rs one lakh financial assistance for marriage of daughters of the auto drivers among other poll sops, seeking their support for the AAP for the elections due in February next year.

The BJP on its part offered seven facilities, including free school education of children, life insurance cover, housing and auto stand among others to the auto drivers.

Kejriwal on Tuesday visited an auto driver's home and had lunch with his family. Earlier, he invited the auto drivers at his residence over tea.

The auto drivers are considered as traditional supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since the days of anti corruption movement in Delhi from which the party originated in 2012. PTI VIT

